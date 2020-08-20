many-leaders-used-covid-as-cover-to-dent-democracy.-trump-may-be-the-first-to-openly-admit-it

London (CNN) In the months since Covid-19 swept the globe, leaders the world over have been accused of exploiting the pandemic for political gain while laying waste to democratic norms. Few, if any, have gone as far as to reveal those plans publicly.

A notable exception is President Donald Trump, who has openly admitted that he is trying to block much-needed funding for the US Postal Service because he wants to limit the number of Americans who can vote safely by mail in November’s election.

The reason? Trump says postal ballots will hurt his campaign, and has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that widespread mail-in voting will result in the “most fraudulent election in history.”

By refusing to take steps to allow as many Americans as possible to participate in the election — and by openly casting doubt over the legitimacy of the poll — Trump is embracing tactics used by authoritarian leaders in countries with compromised democratic institutions, experts said.

“On one hand, he is claiming that postal voting could delegitimize the election while openly admitting that he opposes funding the post office to suppress the vote,” said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham. “It’s a move from the populist playbook: blame someone else for the thing you yourself are doing.”