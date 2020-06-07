Many No. 7 picks were busts, but Matt Harvey is not one of them.

Matt Harvey is one of the best No. 7 draft picks in history.

Due to controversy, injury, and failure to translate talent into sustained success, Harvey was a failure. But if you are looking for busts, the No. 7 pick has two of the best of all time, remembering how difficult it is to make drafts correctly even when selected among the top 10:

In 2000, another right-hander, Matt H., Matt Harrington, was seventh in the Rockies' overall standings, made huge demands, never signed, and ultimately became the first player in five consecutive drafts to ever sign with the recruiting club. He played briefly in the minors, never in the majors, and ended up working in the tire department at Costco.

Another Matt, White, was taken seventh in 1996 by San Francisco. His agent, Scott Boras, found a loophole (the Giants did not offer a contract in 15 days) that led to White being declared a free agent. The Rays, who wouldn't even start playing as an expansion club until 1998, saw the opportunity and gave away $ 10.2 million to the best consensual high school pitcher in that draft. White, sometimes overused and sometimes rushed through the system, never made it to the majors.

Harrington and White represent two of the 17 No. 7 overall picks in the June draft that never made it to the majors. That includes the four most recent No. 7s that were in minors last year. That still leaves 13 who never made it.

Of those who have, Hall of Fame member Frank Thomas and Coopertown-bound Clayton Kershaw represent the best of the group. With health, perhaps Prince Fielder and Troy Tulowitzki had also had a chance of consecration. Mike Minor and Aaron Nola are among the best headlines right now.

Nick Markakis has had a turtle career: consistent quality with endurance. Trot Nixon was another left-handed right fielder with an above-average career. Andrew Benintendi, like Nixon, a left-handed outfielder for the Red Sox, has been a talented roller coaster so far.

Those nine, Thomas, Kershaw, Fielder, Tulowitzki, Minor, Nola, Markakis, Nixon and Benintendi, are the only number 7 picks that I'm definitely taking Harvey. You could argue in favor of stable receivers like Ray Fosse and Dan Wilson. Rich Dotson had some important moments for the White Sox in the 1980s, winning 22 games a year. Homer Bailey? Austin Kearns? Archie Bradley?

I would take Harvey over everyone in that second group, because when Harvey was healthy and cool, he was good enough to start an All-Star Game, lure fans into the games, and be a force at the forefront of the rotation in a winner. of the pennant. I'll take high-end excellence over average longevity, which is easier to find.

As one American League player personnel executive said, "In terms of the seventh overall pick, he's historically in the top 25 percent. People forget how difficult this (wording) is."