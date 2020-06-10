Many of Europe's borders are reopened despite fears of the continued spread of the coronavirus

Many countries in Europe are opening their borders before the summer season in an attempt to attract tourists, but the coronavirus remains a global pandemic.

Speaking from Paris on Wednesday, the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurria, said: “We are in the midst of a combined global health, economic and social crisis that is the most serious of any of us have witnessed. "

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 400,000 people and infected more than 7 million people worldwide, remains a threat and continues to plague economies around the world.

The OECD has projected a 6 percent decline in GDP due to closings due to COVID-19, the worst projected decline since the OECD was founded 60 years ago.

If there is a second wave of the virus, estimates project that global GDP could decline by 7.5 percent, meaning that another 40 million people could be unemployed by the end of the year in the 37 OECD countries.

"The critical sectors for our economies and societies have been hit hard, tourism, air travel and SMEs, to name but a few," said Gurria. "In addition, world trade volumes, which were already stagnant when the outbreak began, are expected to contract by 10 percent this year, similar to 2009."

Countries like Austria and Greece are trying to ease the economic strain caused by the virus by allowing the tourism industry to remain a source of income during the summer.

Austria has planned to open its borders without a quarantine period on June 16, including the border it shares with Italy.

France announced that they plan to reopen their borders to the EU and UK countries, following plans to reopen other countries.

Most countries in Europe have reopened their borders in some way. Ireland and the United Kingdom have a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone entering both countries.

The borders of Spain will remain closed until July 1.

The coronavirus killed more than 180,000 people in Europe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Although coronavirus cases in Europe appear to be declining at the moment, they have intensified in South America, and Brazil has been declared the new epicenter of the virus by the World Health Organization.

Gurria noted that strict blocking measures applied across Europe, as well as in other OECD countries, are the reason why there has been a decrease in infection rates.

"This gives reason to hope that we have reached the lowest point of activity in most of the world economy, even if the worst is yet to come in some countries," said Gurria. “In the words of Winston Churchill, 'This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. & # 39; "

Associate Press contributed to this report.