Many people do not know their blood type. Here's how to find yours

Don't you know, you say? Many people do not know their blood type. In fact, only 66% of Americans reported knowing their blood type, according to a 2019 CBS News survey.
Those letters (and more and less) can be crucial information in an emergency, and there are simple but accurate ways to find out.
Most blood types are only compatible with a handful of others, according to Dr. Dayand Borge, Division Medical Director at the American. Red Cross.
Accidental, incompatible blood transfusions, while rare, can be dangerous, Borge said.
Fortunately, there are easy ways to find out your blood type.
Ask your parents or doctor
Before you go out of your way to try any of the other methods, check with your parents first. They may know or have old medical records that include their blood type. You can also contact your healthcare provider, who may have that information on file.
Blood draw
The next time you come in to draw blood, ask to know your blood type. If you had blood drawn in the past, you can call the lab to see if they have the information. To request a blood test, visit your healthcare provider or a local health clinic.
Blood tests at home
You can also buy a home blood test online and have it delivered to your door. The kit comes with a needle and a test card to make your blood drop. For many home tests, the results take only minutes.
Blood donation
When you donate blood, the blood goes through multiple tests, including the blood type. After you have donated with the Red Cross, you will receive a blood donor card that will give you access to your blood type when tested. This takes a few days and is free. If you have donated in the past, you can check your blood type on their website.
Saliva test
For those who squeeze the needles, a saliva test can help you determine your blood type without having to draw blood.
This means that the test is effective for most, but not all. These tests can be found online and cost more. than traditional home blood tests.