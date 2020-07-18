Many people do not know their blood type. Here's how to find yours







Don't you know, you say? Many people do not know their blood type. In fact, only 66% of Americans reported knowing their blood type, according to a 2019 CBS News survey.

Those letters (and more and less) can be crucial information in an emergency, and there are simple but accurate ways to find out.

Most blood types are only compatible with a handful of others, according to Dr. Dayand Borge, Division Medical Director at the American. Red Cross.

Accidental, incompatible blood transfusions, while rare, can be dangerous, Borge said.