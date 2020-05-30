Marauder monkeys flee with coronavirus vials in India

Sergei Karpukhin TASS via Getty Images



A group of monkeys stole three COVID-19 blood test samples from an Indian health worker at a local medical school in Meerut, reports revealed Friday. After stealing the samples in Uttar Pradesh, the monkeys escaped to the trees and chewed the coronavirus Test kits were subsequently retrieved, according to AFP.

"The monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples from four COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment," Dr. S. K. Garg, an official at the Meerut Medical College, told Reuters. "We had to take his blood samples again," he said.

A local Times Now journalist tweeted a video of a monkey dating the test samples. It's unclear if the samples were spilled, according to Reuters, although Garg said they were blood samples, not swab tests with coronavirus.

There is no evidence yet as to whether monkeys can contract COVID-19, CNET's sister site CBS News reported.

India is currently at 173,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 5,000 deaths, according to monitoring numbers from John Hopkins University and Medicine.

