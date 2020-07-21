Marc Angelucci: Investigators examining whether the murder of the men's rights activist last week is related to an attack on the house of the federal judge





The suspect in the July 11 California shooting is believed to be wearing a FedEx uniform, the source said. Den Hollander also appears to be wearing a FedEx uniform, CNN reported.

Den Hollander was found dead on Monday by what two police sources said was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An "anti-feminist" lawyer with a long list of personal complaints and sexist and racist views, he is suspected of fatally shooting the son and injuring the husband of the United States District Court judge, Esther Salas, at the home of the family in New Jersey.

On July 11, Marc Angelucci, 52-year-old vice president of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM), was found insensitive and with apparent gunshot wounds just after 4 p.m. in Cedarpines Park, a community in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Angelucci was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was described as an unknown man, and the motive is unknown, the sheriff's department said. NCFM said he was shot and killed in front of his home.

NCFM President Harry Crouch told CNN affiliate KCAL that Den Hollander had once been on the organization's board but was removed after threatening Crouch. "But I want to be very clear, he is not a member of NCFM. Why is he not? Because I kicked him out five or six years ago, because he was crazy," Crouch told KCAL. He did not respond to a request by CNN for comment. Leading human rights activist assassinated Angelucci was a prominent men's rights activist and served as vice president and board member of NCFM, an organization that fights against what they argue is legal discrimination against men. He received his law degree in 2000 and the following year formed the Los Angeles chapter of the NCFM, serving as president of the chapter until 2008, the organization said. A practicing attorney, Angelucci directed the organization's 2008 lawsuit against California in which an appeals court held that it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims from domestic violence services. Most recently, he and the NCFM won a case that argued that the Selective Service Administration's male-only military draft was unconstitutional. The ruling is currently under appeal. Den Hollander had argued a case before Judge Salas in 2015 that similarly said that the men's-only military draft was unconstitutional. Salas sided with part of Den Hollander's arguments last spring, but he also agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to continue. Den Hollander dropped the case in 2019 and told the law firm that detected him that he was terminally ill. In 2016 Angelucci appeared in the movie "The Red Pill", a comprehensive representation of the men's rights movement. The film's title refers to online communities that generally believe that feminism is toxic, men are oppressed, and emasculation is ruining society. Los Angeles Times film critic Katie Walsh wrote that the film "is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the relevant terms, including" rights "," patriarchy "and" feminism "." The NCFM said in a statement that it was deeply saddened by the attack on the Salas family. "We are deeply shocked to hear that this senseless act was perpetrated by a self-described men's rights activist and unequivocally denounce anyone who uses violence to intimidate and harm people," said Harry Crouch, NCFM President. "We offer our condolences and prayers to Judge Salas and the Anderl family."

CNN's Mark Morales and Alexandra Meeks contributed to this report.