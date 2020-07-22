Marc Angelucci's friend says Roy Den Hollander had a grudge against him

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Angelucci was killed at his home in Crestline, California, not far from Los Angeles. Angelucci was a lawyer and a human rights activist. The FBI is investigating the murder.

Authorities are investigating any possible connection between Den Hollander, the men's rights lawyer suspected of shooting the family of a federal judge on Sunday, and the murder of another men's rights activist in California last week, according to a police source.

More than a week after Angelucci's death, the husband of federal district judge Esther Salas was shot, and her son died in an attack on their home. Den Hollander, who authorities identified as the main suspect in that attack, was found dead less than 24 hours after what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Den Hollander was also an attorney who claimed to be part of the men's rights movement and described himself as "anti-feminist".

Paul Elam is a friend of Angelucci's and a men's rights activist and said he believes Den Hollander held a grudge against Angelucci for years because they both represented cases that disputed selective service registration that only applied to men, saying it was discriminatory. .

"Roy was furious and beyond words furious, absolutely enraged that (the National Coalition for Men) and Marc Angelucci were entering the selective service case. I saw it as something exclusive to him," Elam said in a live video. from Facebook on Monday night. "He saw Marc's work in that regard as an intrusion into his space. He was more than angry about that, he was furious."

Elam said in the video that he did not know if Den Hollander made any threats against Angelucci. CNN has attempted to contact Elam for further comment.

Both Elam and Angelucci are members of the National Coalition for Men, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center mentions in a list of "extremist" ideologies and figures, and points to Elam's written beliefs that men are superior to women.

When asked to comment on the SPLC that included him as an extremist group, NCFM President Harry Crouch said that Elam was a close personal friend, but that his views on male supremacy were not in the group, and that the group rejects the concept of male supremacy.

Cassie Jaye, a friend of Angelucci's, said she approached the men's rights movement differently than Den Hollander, and that she was not anti-woman. Jaye made a documentary about the men's rights movement that she presented to Angelucci.

"When I was litigating on behalf of men's issues, I was still considering the situation and perspective of women," Jaye told CNN. "He was just a great guy and well-liked within the community of men's rights."

The National Coalition for Men ousted Den Hollander

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, tells CNN that he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after Den Hollander called and threatened him around December 2015.

Crouch says Den Hollander was furious that he had not been involved in the group's lawsuit against the Selective Service System in California. The NCFM sued the System for not requiring women to register for the United States military recruitment.

"(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn't his case, mainly," Crouch told CNN by phone. "He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass."

As a result of that threatening phone call, Crouch and the NCFM board decided to kick Den Hollander out of the coalition.

Reflecting on that call, Crouch believes Den Hollander was angry that he had not been named co-attorney in the Selective Service case, along with Angelucci, who was NCFM's vice president.