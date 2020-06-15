Marc Colombo is the perfect Giants coach for Andrew Thomas

At some point Andrew Thomas will receive special attention. He's a long-bodied, long-armed rookie who needs mentoring on the field from someone with the size and experience to show Thomas what he needs to do to succeed as an NFL offensive tackle.

Talking about what needs to be done is beneficial and is best if you follow those discussions showing how to do it. Marc Colombo, a big guy, can actually look down on the 6-foot-5-inch Thomas and it won't be long before the freshman, even balanced, Georgia Giants player realizes that his offensive line is in a perpetual state of amplification. above.

"I want to tell you that if he gets these guys to play like he did … it was tougher than it is now," Dan Shonka, general manager and national scout for Ourlads NFL Scouting Services, told The Post. "I am sure he is going to train these guys, when they get hit they will make people itch." Marc was hitting your butt when he hit and he was a very physical player. "

Thomas, in particular, should benefit from having Colombo working with him on a daily basis. Colombo hasn't been in this for a long time, having spent four years working with the Cowboys' offensive linemen on their new assignment with the Giants. However, Colombo based his 10-year NFL career on toughness and using his size (6 ft 8 in, 315 lbs) to gain an advantage. Thomas was considered the most prepared NFL tackle in the NFL draft, was No. 4 overall, and is expected to quickly climb to the top of the depth chart to score with Nate Solder as the initial tackle. Another rookie tackle, Matt Peart, is taller (6 ft 7 in) than Thomas and has even longer arms, though Peart is likely to spend his first season strengthening and developing.

"We are different animals, we are of different breeds, we have different drills," said Shaun O & # 39; Hara, the starting center for the Giants' Super Bowl XLII team. "When you have an O-line coach who can literally show you how to kick, slide, or, 'Hey, I've dealt with it'. You have these long and long tackles, Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. Guess what it was Marc Colombo when he came out? It was a tall, lanky first-round pick. "I'm having a hard time going down, how do I handle that?" He can tell you about that. 'How do I stop the inner movement like a tall tall boy? way to fix all that. " He can show you why he did it. "

Another former Giants lineman, Chris Snee, a former Colombo teammate at Boston College, says he believes Colombo will help Thomas "tremendously." . & # 39; & # 39;

Later this summer, Colombo will finally evaluate Thomas in person and the real work will begin.