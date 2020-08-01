Marc Staal on Rangers' playoff hopes and overcoming early fights

Before the Rangers open their best series of five against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Steve Serby of The Post takes time for a question-and-answer session with veteran defenseman Marc Staal:



Q: Your brother Eric won a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes, your brother Jordan, your opponent from the Hurricanes on Saturday, won one with the Penguins. How hungry is Marc Staal to win a Cup, so he may have some rights of his own?

A: (laughs) I couldn't care less about bragging rights now with the brothers. I want to win because I want to win. I've been chasing this thing, obviously, my entire career.

Q: What was it like for you to be so close to winning the Cup (2014 against the Kings) and not coming home to it?

A: It was heartbreaking. Definitely one of the most devastating nights of my life. You work very hard to get there and not going home was very difficult. On the other hand, I have so many good memories of that race and so many good friends and teammates that it's definitely not unfortunate. I would do it again. But it was definitely one of the most difficult nights of my life.

Q: How agonizing was that plane ride home (from Los Angeles)?

A: We fly the next morning. Everything hurts, your body hurts and, in addition, you have no energy because you just lost. He was calm the entire flight home. As a group, we were proud of what we did, we just couldn't finish it.

Q: What is the mentality of this Rangers team?

A: I would say a kind of nervous emotion. We have a young group that doesn't really know what to expect, and I think today in practice, everyone had very good energy and you see and feel it in the faces of the boys.

Q: What have you told younger players about what to expect in the playoffs?

A: Obviously, no one has played playoffs like this (in the coronavirus era) before, so I'm a bit green like everyone else. I think the most important thing in any playoff series is managing your ups and downs. You will not win the series in the first turn or the first period, you will not lose the series in the first turn or the first period. Therefore, maintaining that positivity and belief in your team every turn is very important, especially for a young team. … It means not feeling frustrated, just keep playing and then think you can do it.

Q: What do you like most about this team?

A: I like the way we come together. I like how much talent we have, how we can put the album on the net. I think we are very dangerous, I think we have scared some teams with the plays we can make and the different kinds of ways we can score goals. And what I really like in the last few months is that we have started to defend better.

Q: How far can this team go?

A: I really think we could beat anyone. You go into the playoffs, and you start to get a boost and that belief in your room, you win one game and then you have the confidence, and then you win another and then keep rolling that we have enough talent in our room to give the big push

Q: Does being 4-0 against the Hurricanes during the season give you any psychological advantage?

A: I think it definitely helps. Playoffs is a completely different animal, and we understand it. Nothing is going to be easy. They are a very good hockey team and they know they can win. We definitely feel like we are the underdogs and we are going into this hungry, and I think a lot of guys are hungry to prove themselves on a big stage.

Q: Is Artemi Panarin similar to someone?

A: It is not what I have toyed with, to be honest. When you have the record, something always seems to happen in a positive way. The boys are afraid to go after him.

Q: Jacob Trouba

A: Troub is a workhorse. He is big, strong, physical, he plays hard, he plays it the right way. He is really good at everything. It is a great calming force for our blue line. Power forwards don't like to play against him.

Q: Mika Zibanejad

A: By the time you got here, you worked very hard to get to another level. He is a great leader in our team. Her voice has grown louder in the room.

Q: Igor Shesterkin

A: It does not seem that he had a pulse on the network, he is very calm. He reads the game very well. He controls the rebound rebound, plays the puck extremely well.

Q: Henrik Lundqvist

A: Hall of Fame, and Ranger of all time. He has worked extremely hard these past few weeks, he has looked very strong. Their competitiveness and work ethic are second to none.

Q: Adam Fox

A: Very talented with the album. Make a few plays in each game that you're like Wow! He is defensively strong, he has a very good club, he is very reliable there. He is an absolute massive addition to us.

Q: Ryan Lindgren

A: He doesn't back down from anyone, he plays hard in front of our own network, he's tough in the corners, he's just a shaker.

Q: Kaapo Kakko

A: He is another big, strong guy who can intimidate the other team's defense. Only exciting things ahead for him.

Q: Chris Kreider

A: It is an absolute beast. When he is flying down the lane, he is a terrifying player to play when going to the net. He opens up a ton of ice for his linemates and does a lot of hard work.

Q: Coach David Quinn?

A: He demands a lot from you in practice. He tries to push as hard as he can to bring out the best in every man, and that's all a coach can ask for.

Q: Sebastian Aho?

A: He is a special player. He is extremely smart, very fast, he uses his teammates really well. He is very dangerous out of trouble, very good in the power play. Somehow it does everything. He's definitely someone I'm really going to keep in mind when he's on the ice.

Q: Favorite actress?

To: Maggie Siff.

Q: How did you recover from your healthy early season scratches?

A: I took my time and put myself in a better mental and physical place and when I came back I tried to make the most of it. You never want to sit and watch as a player, no matter where you are in your career. I definitely used it as motivation.

Q: What has being a New York Ranger meant to you for so long?

A: You think that as a young player you always want to be in one place and play for a team, and the fact that I have been able to be here as long as I can, I have to pinch myself and realize how lucky and grateful I am for it. Being part of this community and this fan base and playing as long as I have been has been amazing.

Q: If you could defend yourself against any center or striker in NHL history, who would it be?

A: Wayne Gretzky at his best, I think it would have been something.

Q: Can you choose the brains of any defense in NHL history?

A: Fortunately for me, my agent was Bobby Orr. I have been grateful to have him on my corner all these years.

Q: Did you choose his brain before your first playoffs?

A: Your big thing is: "Enjoy it." He always taught me not to think or worry about pressure. Be a good teammate and the winner will come later.

Q: That sounds like a message you could deliver on Friday night to your teammates.

A: Yes, that will definitely be a big part of that. Playoff hockey, it's all team. We were understanding that for sure the last few months and we will have to bring in that ultimate team to beat the hurricanes. They will be a difficult exit.

Q: What is the key to winning this series?

A: I think it is about us. If we go out there and play our game and run and do the things we need to do at the level we've been used to in the past few months, I think we have a very good chance of winning the series. We have to be ready since the fall of the album. Anything other than our best will not suffice.

Q: What is your message for Rangers fans watching at home?

A: Tune in and keep cheering us on. I know it will be different for us not to have them in the stands with us, but we know they are watching. We will feel their support and we are excited to win some playoff hockey games for them.