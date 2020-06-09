Marc Thiessen: if Democrats back the police, Trump will win re-election

If Democrats give in to the ideals of the far left and become the police recall party, President Trump will win re-election in November, Fox News aide Marc Thiessen said Tuesday.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s Newsroom" with presenter Sandra Smith, Thiessen noted that while the party's leadership and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are trying to mitigate the problem, it would go against their own constituents.

"Well, first of all, if this becomes a choice between Donald Trump who defends & # 39; law and order & # 39; and (the Democratic Party) who impels the police, Donald Trump wins. Period," he claimed.

NAACP PRESIDENT REJECTS TO APPROVE THE "DEFUND POLICY" MOVEMENT

"This is a third lane for the Democratic Party and Joe Biden is trying to handle the problem. But, the problem is that he goes against the will of his base, which is to underfund the police …" he explained Thiessen. "This is what the Democratic base wants. They want to fire the police. And Joe Biden is going to find it very difficult to handle that."

Calls to underfund or dissolve police departments have escalated in the weeks of protests and civil unrest across the country following the video-recorded death of George Floyd, 46, while in custody of police officers. Minneapolis police. An officer knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, staying on him even after he passed out.

Some Democratic leaders have complied, slashing budgets over objections from police unions. On Sunday, most members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their support for the dissolution of the city police department. In an interview with CNN the next day, Council President Lisa Bender said the ability to call the police when her home is forced "comes from a privileged place."

On Monday, Democrats in Congress, including the House Judiciary Committee and the Black Caucus of Congress, introduced radical legislation that would bring far-reaching reforms to police departments across the country.

The Police Justice Act would ban the use of strangleholds, lower legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct, and prohibit no-touch orders in drug-related cases. In addition, it would also create a national registry to track police misconduct.

"The president of the City Council says it is an act of privilege to call 911. Well, you know, sorry, no. It is not an act of privilege. It is a basic responsibility of the government," Thiessen said.

He told Smith that the main obstacle to holding officers accountable lies in the collective bargaining rules of local police unions.

"The obstacle to police reform is unions. This is the problem for Democrats … it is the police unions that are preventing them through collective bargaining to fire bad policemen," Thiessen said. "We know who the bad cops are, most (of) the local police chiefs know that, but they cannot fire them because of the collective bargaining rules … If you want to deal with this problem, you must get rid of it. locally ".

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"(Democrats) desperately need to win suburban women to win the White House and maintain control of Congress," he added. "Do you think suburban women are to remove the police?"

"There are (many) black Americans who are in favor of law and order," Thiessen said. "If the Democrats were captured by their far-left wing and became the police recall party, they could also lose a lot of African-American votes. So this is a very dangerous issue for Democrats."