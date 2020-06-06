Marc Thiessen on Biden's reaction to the May jobs report: The former vice president seems to be 'taking root against' the recuperation

The respective responses by President Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to Friday's positive economic figures were highly revealing, said conservative columnist Marc Thiessen and former United States Representative Harold Ford Jr., a Democrat from Tennessee.

"I think the president got stronger today because of the good economic news. And I think Joe Biden made a big mistake talking about the good economic news," Thiessen said in "Special Report with Bret Baier." "I mean, think about what our country has been through. We have been through … the worst economic devastation since the Great Depression, followed by the worst social unrest since the 1960s. Americans are desperate for some good news, some good News."

TRUMP TOUTS JOBS REPORT LIKE & # 39; A GREAT DAY & # 39; FOR THE NATION

"And finally, good news comes. And Joe Biden says, 'Don't celebrate.' That's the worst possible message you can have," Thiessen continued. "It looks like he's supporting the good, the economic recovery. So I think a lot of damage was done."

Biden called the news that the nation's high level of unemployment fell "a sigh of relief," but accused President Trump of "shooting the ball" in Friday's jobs report and argued that the president was "completely oblivious." Tens of millions of Americans are still out of work.

The May jobs report indicated that 2.5 million people got jobs during the month, as many states and counties began to loosen restrictions on coronavirus social distancing and reopen their economies.

Biden also criticized Trump earlier in the day, saying the president's comment that George Floyd was looking down and seeing "a great day" for the nation due to job numbers was "negligible."

Ford said it would have responded "differently" if it were Biden, to calm criticism like Thiessen's.

"I would have said it differently if it was Vice President Biden," Ford said. "A position statement and positioning is not enough. A great vision is needed. I think you could have said that COVID unmasked many things, many disparities in our economy and showed that we need new investments in biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing." Because we have millions of Americans on the sidelines. And if I'm president, this is what I will do. That is the challenge for the vice president. The more he does it, the less Marc can say what he just said. "

