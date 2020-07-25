Marcus Stroman of the Mets keeps pitching despite broken calf

Marcus Stroman will continue to pitch during his rehab to stay loose, but he was not about to predict on Friday when he could return to the Mets' rotation.

The right-hander was diagnosed in recent days with a broken left calf that forced him onto the disabled list to start the season. Stroman called it "shocking" to receive the results of the MRI exam indicating a muscle breakdown.

"It is extremely unfortunate," Stroman said before the Mets' 1-0 win over the Braves at Citi Field. "But I don't dwell on the past. I don't sit right now, and I don't want anyone to grieve over me. I really look forward and do my best to get back on the field and get my body back to where it should be."

By continuing to throw bullpen sessions, Stroman hopes to shorten the rehab period. Still, Stroman says he probably won't start pitching in fake games until his calf heals.

Stroman was hit in the leg by a comebacker during an intrasquad scrimmage about 1 ¹ / ₂ weeks ago, but said he didn't give it much thought. On his next start, he said he felt something in his calf as he ran to cover first base, but continued to pitch. It wasn't until after he launched a 55-shot bullpen session three days later, with lingering discomfort, that Stroman received the MRI exam.

Running to position himself is Stroman's biggest concern than his launch pitch.

"This is something that needs to feel 100 percent before it can come back at full speed," Stroman said. "It is a bit out of my realm. It is not necessarily when I feel good that I can go back, the MRI has to reveal that I have no tears. It is nothing that I am really concerned about, but it is longer than anything else." .

Manager Luis Rojas has not yet named a rotation replacement for Stroman. Corey Oswalt would appear to be the top choice, but the right is also available in the bullpen this weekend, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Andrés Giménez made his major league debut as a defensive replacement for Robinson Cano in the eighth inning of the Mets' season opener. The Mets kept Giménez on the 30-player rest field largely due to his glove and speed on the bases. Jake Marisnick also entered the eighth inning for his Mets debut. Marisnick played in center field, displacing Brandon Nimmo to the left.

The victory was the Mets' first in a first game in which the only run scored in a home run. The shutout was the Mets' 10th in an opening game and the second straight. The Mets are now 39-20 of all time on opening days.