Marcus Stroman of the Mets wants to "dominate" the high-risk season

Marcus Stroman seemed completely excited about the high-risk months in his baseball career to come. Even dizzy.

Much is mounted on his right arm. It is expected to be a force in the Mets' starting rotation. He will become a free agent for the first time after the season.

Pressure? He smiled at the suggestion.

"I always have the utmost confidence in myself to go out and act," Stroman said Sunday in a Zoom call. "Pressure situations, I feel like I always get up."

Stroman spoke a great game on Sunday, as he often does, using the term "dominate" to describe his personal expectations. There is no batter in baseball who is afraid. In his mind, as long as he is focused, "There is nothing that can really stop me." He called his sunker the best in baseball and was enthusiastic about his conditioning.

The Mets, who dealt with pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson for him last July, are counting on him to back up that great talk. Cocky, talkative, and active social media right was supposed to replace Zack Wheeler in the rotation after he left for the Phillies. Instead, his role will be even greater, which will be counted in part to fill the void created by the elbow injury that ended the season suffered by Noah Syndergaard in the first spring training.

"I feel like I should be able to step in at (number) two, three, four, one, whatever it is, get out there and dominate whenever I'm on the hill," he said.

On Sunday, Stroman was up and down in a three-inning intra-squad out. He walked the first three hitters he faced, but the Long Island native did not allow running, retired seven of the last eight hitters and struck out three while throwing 47 pitches. It was symbolic of his time with the Mets last summer: a bad start and a good ending.

Submit your Mets questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

After taking time to adjust to his new environment as Met last season, he had a 5.05 ERA in his first seven starts, Stroman feels more comfortable now, even amid the long lag due to the new coronavirus pandemic. With a portable mound, gym, and hyperbaric chambers at his Florida home, he arrived for Spring Training 2.0 in what he described as "the best form of my career." Manager Luis Rojas has been enthusiastic about his conditioning and the positive energy he brings to the team.

Stroman plans to be a different type of caster this year. He wants to launch his four-seam fastball more to create more swings and misses in the area, which in turn can only help his bread and butter sinker and cut the fastball to create more variety.

"I have some new weapons, man," he said. "I am equipped. I am ready."

He also seemed prepared for what will follow this season: the opportunity to decide his next landing spot. When he remembered that, Stroman smiled. I hadn't thought of that from that point of view before.

"I think it should be one of the best arms," ​​Stroman said. "I think I am one of the youngest. I am extremely healthy. I am coming from a great year."

"Great" is subject to debate. He went 10-13 with a 3.22 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 184.1 innings pitched. He was an All-Star with the Blue Jays, for the first time, and ended well with the Mets, shooting a 1.88 ERA in his last four starts after the difficult start.

Much, of course, has changed since then. Wheeler's gone. Syndergaard was injured. The season was shortened by 102 games. More from Stroman is expected, in a very short span of time. He could determine the Mets' season. His future may be intertwined with his performance in this shortened season and that's fine with him.

"I am not afraid," he said, "of any situation."