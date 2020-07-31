Marcus Stroman of the Mets will face batters in a key rehab test

Marcus Stroman's mobility will ultimately determine when he can return to the Mets, but his session scheduled for Friday against batters could be an indicator that he is progressing rapidly.

Last week's right-hander was placed on the disabled list with a broken left calf, but continued to pitch during his rehab in an attempt to keep his arm built during recovery. Stroman's biggest obstacle is running to position his position.

"The timeline has not yet been determined, but he will face the hitters (Friday), which is encouraging," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said before the Mets' 4-2 loss to the Red Sox at Citi. Field.

Stroman's place in the rotation has been filled by rookie David Peterson, who won his major league debut Tuesday and will face the Braves this weekend in Atlanta.

"(Stroman) will have to train and put himself in a position where he feels safe and the training staff feel confident that he can play the game at full speed," said Van Wagenen. "He's a dirt ball pitcher, so he'll need to make sure he can get off the mound and cover first base."

Bruce Maxwell's offensive potential made him an attractive option for the Mets, who officially announced the signing of the receiver for a minor league deal. Maxwell was the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem, in 2018 with Oakland.

"Bruce is a guy who has interested and tracked us in the past and we believe that from a power standpoint he provides us with good insurance from the point of view of Wilson Ramos and if he can progress quickly we think he can help us," Van Wagenen said.

Maxwell, according to Van Wagenen, has improved his mobility behind the plate.

"We are hopeful that with continued work you will be able to catch a game on a regular basis if necessary," said Van Wagenen.

Behind Ramos, the Mets have catchers Tomas Nido and Rene Rivera on the 30-player list.

Jake Marisnick never fully recovered from the left hamstring injury he suffered about two weeks ago at camp, prompting his placement on the disabled list this week, according to Van Wagenen.

"He was able to reach top speed, but he couldn't maintain that top speed the way he expected," said Van Wagenen. "We felt it was a prudent decision to put him in IL, allow him to do things right, and then hopefully within 10 days he will return to 100 percent to start the games and make a difference. Defensive manufacturer as we expected it to be. "

The Mets were facing their first team flight since the coronavirus outbreak, with a letter to Atlanta waiting for them after Thursday's game. Manager Luis Rojas indicated that the team would use a larger-than-normal plane to implement social distancing. The Mets generally use a larger plane to travel in September after the charts expand.

Hunter Strickland was designated for assignment as the Mets added left-hander Daniel Zamora to the bullpen. The Mets also placed infielder Eduardo Núñez in the IL with a bruise on his left knee.