Marcus Stroman's Spring Training 2.0 Fights Continue

Marcus Stroman has plans to, in his words, dominate, pitch so well that he will be considered one of the best arms on the free-agent market.

So far, however, in spring 2.0 practice, the animated Long Island right-hander, who hoped to be the Mets' No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom, has yet to endorse those bold words.

In his previous outing, Stroman walked the loaded bases in the first inning. In Friday's intrasquad game, he allowed a pair of bombs, producing three extra-base hits in three uneven innings of work while striking out four and walking one.

"That's what we want to see now, the consistency of his pitches, finding his rhythm and reaching his pitch count," manager Luis Rojas said via Zoom before Stroman hit the mound on Friday.

Later, Rojas saw Stroman's effort as a positive, giving hitters credit for getting their pitches and taking advantage. Amed Rosario led Stroman to deep the left field line, while Dominic Smith went to right center, each without question. Gordon Beckham also hit a double from the left field fence. Still, Rojas saw this as a step in the right direction for Stroman, who threw 60 pitches in his three frames and 20 more in the bullpen afterward. Rojas noted the action on his throws and thought his location was primarily there.

"Stro looked good. So much energy out there on the field, on the bench. I like how the competition was accelerating, ”said Rojas, who declined to name Stroman as his No. 2 starter, saying they have not yet formulated the order of rotation after deGrom. "A good friendly competition that I think will prepare us for the next games now against the Yankees and it will continue to progress throughout the season." Stro threw the ball well and some of the hitters (made) some good adjustments. "

It mounts a lot on Stroman's right arm, for him and the Mets. He is a future free agent, the first time in his professional career he can choose his destiny. And after Zack Wheeler went through free agency to the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery, Stroman is expected to make a difference in the rotation, to pitch as an All-Star, after coming. last July in an exchange. Blue Jays pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman's last two starts have featured some impressive but also laborious patches. His previous outing started badly, while this one started well. You still have to put everything together. Until now, consistency has eluded it.