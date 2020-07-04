Maren Morris nicknamed & # 39; great mother & # 39; by husband after fans beat her over her son's photo in a float without a life jacket

Maren Morris was defended by her husband, Ryan Hurd, after receiving criticism online for posting a photo of her baby in a float without a life jacket.

The 30-year-old country singer gave birth to her and Hurd's first child, Hayes, in March. The new mother appears to be enjoying her new role as mother as she posted an adorable photo lounging in a float in a body of water with Hayes, in a matching swimsuit, on her lap.

While the photo received nearly 200,000 likes on Morris' Instagram account, the "Just for Now" singer was hit by reaction from fans who embarrassed her for failing to take security measures.

"It is common sense for a baby to wear a life jacket. You never know what could happen. When something happens, you have no one else to blame," wrote a Twitter user.

"Where's the baby's life jacket?" another questioned the singer.

One person responded to Morris' post by sharing a photo of his dog lying on a pool float wearing a life jacket.

"Our Pappy Van Wrinkles has a life vest. He loves it," joked the user.

Hurd learned of the backlash, prompting him to send his own tweet to address critics.

"I would just like to say that my wife generally does not need me to defend her, but she is a great mother and my son was not insecure in a float in 1 foot of water that was in the hands of an adult with 5 people watching so that a photo, "Hurd tweeted.

In a second tweet, Hurd informed fans that the couple's son has "2 Coast Guard approved life jackets that he wears."

"Also, sometimes moms have a drink and friends earn it," added Hurd.

Morris also responded to criticism and wrote, "Honestly, I get a lot of criticism about my motherhood from everything I post about Hayes, so I can stop posting photos of him. He sucks, but that's where I am."

On Friday, the singer shared that it was the third anniversary of the day Hurd proposed to her. The couple married in March 2018.