Marge Schott: The University of Cincinnati buildings at the University of Cincinnati will no longer be named after the Reds owner who used racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs.





The university's baseball stadium, as well as a section of its archive library, will no longer be named after Marge Schott. Schott, a former owner of the Cincinnati Reds who died in 2004, frequently used racist, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs.

"Marge Schott's history of racism and bigotry is at odds with our University's central commitment to dignity, fairness and inclusion," said University of Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto in a statement.

The university's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove its name from the stadium and a section of the university's archive library this week after a petition by current alumni and student athletes urged the school to withdraw its legacy from the stadium.

"I hope this action serves as a lasting reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it comes to prejudice, hatred, or inequity," Pinto said. "More than ever, our world needs us to turn our values ​​into real and lasting actions."