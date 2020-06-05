Marginal aircraft carrier marginalized by coronavirus again operating in the Pacific

Ten long weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined one of the Army's iconic warships, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has returned to the sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region.

Lined up on the flight deck in their white dress uniforms, the sailors in white masks were 10 feet away from the virus-proof in a final formal thanks, as the ship set sail from the port in Guam on Thursday and headed for the Philippine Sea.

"We served the road, which we normally don't do. There was a lot of symbolism in that," Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello told The Associated Press in an interview from the ship on Thursday. "They are excited. They are excited to be back at sea doing the mission. "

The Roosevelt arrived in Guam on March 27, with an increasing number of sailors testing positive for the virus. Over time, more than 1,000 became infected with COVID-19, triggering a long and systematic process to move some 4,000 sailors ashore for quarantine and treatment, while some 800 remained on board to protect and operate the systems. high-tech, including nuclear reactors. running the ship.

Gradually, the sailors were methodically brought back on board, while the others who were left went ashore for their mandatory two-week quarantine. And in late March, the ship with only about 3,000 crew members on board embarked for approximately two weeks of training, including recertification of the flight deck and fighter squadron, such as takeoffs and landings on the aircraft carrier.

Earlier this week, Roosevelt's training concluded and returned to Guam to collect almost 1,000 sailors who had remained there to complete their quarantine or to manage and work with those still on the island. As the ship sailed toward the port, a flag waved with the words "Don't Quit the Ship," a famous battle cry from the 1812 War Navy.

"Our sailors did not give up the ship. They fought and recovered it. So I thought it was appropriate," said Sardiello, who asked one of the other Navy ships to borrow his flag. “The boat was clean and healthy, with no COVID cases. So I said, ok, we're going to fly that time on the road to Guam as a symbol to boost their morale. "

RS1 Katie VanDrimmelen was one of the sailors who went ashore during the two-week training. She had tested positive for the virus and was quarantined for approximately five weeks. Walking back to the ship, he said, was like being welcomed home from a deployment.

"It was incredible," said VanDrimmelen of Ogden, Utah. “It was very comforting to return to our normal atmosphere. Everyone was happy. "

Sardiello said watching the sailors board the ship was a great feeling, but he knows it's not over yet. There are still some 350 sailors in Guam who are isolated or there as support personnel.

“More and more of those sailors meet the criteria for returning to work, and we take them on board every day. So we are reducing that number day by day, "said Sardiello." But I really want those 350 to be left behind. And we are working hard on that. "

He said that sailors who do not recover in time will be transported back to the US. USA The ship is expected to continue its operations in the Pacific, and then will likely head for San Diego later this summer.

The Roosevelt has been at the center of an as-yet-unresolved controversy that led to the firing of the ship's previous captain, the resignation of the Secretary of the Navy, and an expanded investigation into what triggered the outbreak and how well top naval commanders handled it. .

Sardiello, had previously captained the Roosevelt, but was suddenly sent back to the ship in early April to take command after Captain Brett Crozier was fired for urging his commanders to take faster measures to stop the virus outbreak. on board.

After a preliminary review last month, Admiral Mike Gilday, the Navy's senior officer, recommended that Crozier be readmitted as a ship captain. But the Navy decided to carry out a broader investigation.

That review, which effectively delays a decision on Crozier's reinstatement, was finalized and submitted to Gilday in late March and is still reviewing the extensive report, which includes several hundred pages of interviews, documents and recommendations.

Cmdr. Nate Christensen, a Gilday spokesman, said it will take time for the admiral to finish his review and make any decisions.