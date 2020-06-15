Maria Ressa: Filipino journalist found guilty of & # 39; cyber libel & # 39; last blow to the free press

The case depended on a story written in 2012, which alleged that businessman Wilfredo Keng had ties to illegal drugs and human trafficking. However, the article was published by Rappler two years before the new cyber libel laws went into effect in the Philippines.

Prosecutors have argued that a correction to the story after the law was passed constituted a "republication" and meant that it could be considered a "cyber libel."

On Monday, the court found Ressa and Rappler staff member Reynaldo Santos Jr., who wrote the story, guilty of the crime, according to his news organization. They face a minimum of six months in prison and up to 7 years, according to the verdict, although they are likely to be rescued while appealing the sentence.

Speaking after the verdict, Ressa said "it was not unexpected."

"We will continue to fight," he said. "I ask you, the journalists in the Philippines room who have been listening, to protect your rights. We are meant to be a warning story. We are meant to make you afraid. So I appeal again. Don't be afraid. Because if you don't use your rights, you will lose them. "

& # 39; Politically motivated & # 39;

JJ Disini, one of Ressa's attorneys, called the charges "politically motivated" and said that any update made to the offensive article in 2014 was "simply a change in score."

"If the defamation had been committed in 2012, a change in score could not have republished that defamation," added Disini.

Rappler's lengthy reports on the Philippines under Duterte's presidency have made the site, and its journalists, a target of his followers.

Ressa has been charged multiple times with defamation and tax evasion charges that critics have described as politically motivated and designed to silence independent media in the Southeast Asian country.

Speaking to CNN last July, Ressa said it is easier to be on the front line as a war correspondent than to fight for press freedom, because "you don't even know where the enemy is here."

"At least when you're in a war zone, the shots come from the side and you know how to protect yourself," he said.

Ressa, a TIME Person of the Year and former CNN office chief, has posted bail eight times and is facing trial for a litany of cyber defamation charges against tax evasion, which she has criticized as an "absurd" effort to stop your report.

"If you are a reporter in the Philippines, this is part of daily life. It is like air pollution," he added.

While Ressa admits that she feels "uncomfortable" serving as a global figurehead for the fight for a free press, she is well aware of the importance of the cause. "When we look back a decade, we at Rappler will know that we have done our best," he said.

Threat to the media

Press freedom in the Philippines has deteriorated rapidly under Duterte, and the country now ranks 136 out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index.

Last month, the country's largest broadcaster, ABS-CBN, which had also reported extensively on the deadly drug war, was kicked off the air on a cease-and-desist order. In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists denounced the measure, saying it "deprived the public of crucial news and information when they needed it most."

The group also warned that new anti-terrorism legislation threatens the freedom of the media. Section 9 of the law penalizes incitement to commit terrorism "by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners or other representations aimed at the same purpose", and establishes new antiterrorist courts specifically to hear cases under the law.

"President Duterte should side with press freedom and drop the 2020 Anti-Terror Law, or at least amend the law to ensure that the media cannot be charged with false accusations of incitement," said Shawn Crispin, the High Southeast Asia CPJ Representative. "The legislation as written is a direct threat to journalists and must be rejected."