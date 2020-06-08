Mariah Carey surprises the cast of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39; by crashing their 2020 startup video

The cast of the hit comedy returned to the character to deliver a graduation video for the class of 2020 where they sang Mariah Carey's "Hero" along with the singer herself.

Dan Levy, who plays David Rose on the show, pretended to pass out while singing to him and Catherine O & # 39; Hara (Moira Rose), Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Emily Hampshire, (Stevie Budd), and the rest of the cast. The video was part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation celebration.

"I think I'm having a heart attack," said Dan Levy.

"Moira, darling, I hope you don't mind that I jumped like this. They all sounded so good I had to get into it," Carey said, thanking the teachers for helping "students like me who never really showed at school to weather ".