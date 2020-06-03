Marilyn Monroe's white dress: remember when

Written by Hannah Lack, CNN

One night in Manhattan in 1954, an ivory white cocktail dress made film history when it collided with an upward breeze. That unforgettable moment, from the whimsical comedy "The Seven Year Itch", had a lot to do with the person wearing the dress.

In the Billy Wilder movie, Marilyn Monroe plays a naive model who keeps her underwear in the fridge and dips the fries in her champagne. A summer of flirting with their downstairs neighbor leads to the weather scene when, after the couple watch a movie on 52nd Street, Monroe stops at a subway grating to savor a rush of fresh air from a passing train – "Isn't it delicious?" She says in her clinking Betty Boop voice, as her dress flies.

William Travilla, one of 20th Century Fox's leading costume designers, didn't think much about the garment that became his most famous creation: he called it "that silly little dress." Travilla worked on eight of the Monroe movies, including "How to Marry a Millionaire" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." The actress loved her gooey figure hugging designs: "Dear Billy, dress me up forever. I love you," she once wrote. Travilla crafted her rayon acetate crepe "Seven Year Itch" dress, a fabric heavy enough to swing while Monroe walked, but light enough to catch that all-important breeze. Featuring a bias cut with a halter neckline and sunray pleats, a slim belt wraps around the waist in a clean bun: "… fresh and clean, in a dirty and dirty city," as Travilla described it.

Actress Marilyn Monroe and actor Tom Ewell on the set of "The Seven Year Itch". Credit: Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

14 shots

In the early hours of September 15, 1954, Monroe was under the lights of Klieg on Lexington Avenue, while a crew member hunkered down on the grill under his heels and operated a wind machine. A few meters away behind a police barricade, thousands of fans and press photographers rushed to catch a glimpse of the star. ("The Russians could have invaded Manhattan and no one would have noticed," his publicist Roy Craft later recalled.)

The crowd was not as spontaneous as it seemed: Fox had spread the word about the impending event, counting on free publicity. Wilder shot 14 shots (the scene was later filmed in a studio lot in California), as the mostly male crowd yelled "louder" every time a gust of wind lifted Monroe's skirt. (She had come prepared for the curious in two pairs of white underwear).

If viewers were delighted, Monroe's then-husband, New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio, was less excited. In his book, Wilder described the "death look" on DiMaggio's face as he left to cook in the nearby St. Regis Hotel. Several biographers have recounted the stormy argument that occurred in Suite 1105 when Monroe returned. It was one of the many straws that supposedly ended with a tumultuous marriage; Back in Los Angeles, three weeks later, he announced his divorce. "Marilyn is separated from Joe by sexy photos," published the Daily News headline

The dress was made by costume designer William Travilla. Credit: Matty Zimmerman / AP

Lasting inheritance

In the decades after the film's release, the flirty dress has become an abbreviation for Monroe herself.

There have been many more X-rated tributes and multiple parodies, most memorably of Willem Dafoe Superbowl announcement for Snickers, which depicts the actor showing off furry legs and white underpants, until a bite from the chocolate bar restores his & # 39; Marilyn & # 39; to his beautiful being. This year, sculptor Seward Johnson The stainless steel and kitsch representation of it will be permanently installed in Palm Springs, offering opportunities for tourists to take photos under the 26-foot-tall Marilyn's lap. A similar elevated sculpture was found abandoned upside down in a dump in Guigang, China, while an image of her was even cultivated in a Japanese rice field

Spectators gather around Marilyn Monroe's 26-foot-tall sculpture of Seily Johnson. Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

As for the original dress, it languished among William Travilla's possessions until his death in 1990, when actress Debbie Reynolds picked it up for $ 200. In 2011, Reynolds sold her collection of Hollywood memorabilia to avoid bankruptcy and the pleated dress, Now one of the most recognizable costumes in film history, he earned $ 4.6 million in auction

Its success was not entirely due to the revealing attributes of the dress: Travilla's design embodied the same alchemical mix of innocence and seduction that Monroe was so masterful at projecting onto celluloid. Both angelicly white and daringly bold, it reflected the actress' own seductive contradictions.

Marilyn Monroe, photographed in her famous white dress for "The Seven Year Itch". Credit: Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In the biography of the Norman Mailer star, she wrote about the performance of Monroe's "The Seven Year Itch": "It is an incredible performance for an actress who is about to part with her husband, she has two atrocious films behind her, he's in psychoanalysis, drinking too much, and all the time thinking about breaking his contract … ".

Monroe betrayed none of that on-screen private turmoil, instead capturing the spirit of the booming American exuberance of the 1950s with a carefree effervescence that cemented iconic status for both her and "that silly little dress."