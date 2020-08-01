Marina Abramović misses the & # 39; humor & # 39; at this time

Knock Knock.

Who's there? Marina Abramovic.

The famous experimental artist, called a Satanist by conspiracy theorists, says that what she misses most during the confinement is a good laugh. "The only thing I miss … is humor," he said in a question and answer session for the Museum of Art and Photography in Bangalore, India.

"It's gone. Something to do with political correctness. Eighty percent of our work we couldn't do right now. Work from the '70s,' 80s, '90s because of this."

He added: “During World War II, when everyone thought of disasters and tragedies, Matisse only painted flowers. We need to be painting and we need beauty … We are living in a moment of death. But it is such an important moment. We have to face the fears of the unknown. A time of mental and physical transformation. Embrace this!

Hahaha