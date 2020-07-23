Marine assigned to Presidential Helicopter Unit tests positive for coronavirus

The service member had flown to Bedminster, New Jersey, in anticipation of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit there.

"As a precaution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine were removed from the detachment. The infected Marine was never in direct contact with the President's helicopter, Marine One," said a spokesman for the US Marine Corps. CNN in a statement.

"Prior to the President's planned trip to Bedminster, NJ, Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) was informed that an HMX-1 Marine on detachment in Bedminster, NJ in support of the White House had tested positive for COVID-19 ". the added statement.

Politician was the first to report that a member of the unit tested positive.