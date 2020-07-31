Marine killed, 8 missing after California incident

A US Marine died, two were wounded and eight are still missing in an incident involving an amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of southern California, officials said Friday.

Search and rescue efforts are underway after the incident that occurred on Thursday, according to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

All Marines are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Navy and the Coast Guard are participating in the search.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.