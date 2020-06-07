Marines ban Confederate flag: 155 years after Civil War ends

The United States Marine Corps finally banned the Confederate flag from the public and workspaces on its military bases, 155 years after the Confederate States of America surrendered to Union forces.

"The Confederate battle flag has been too frequently co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps," the military branch he said in a tweeted statement.

"Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the division that the use of the Confederate battle flag has had in our society."

The directive includes banning flag representations on vehicle bumper stickers, clothing, and coffee mugs.

Navy Gen. David Berger had already announced a ban on the flag in April, Military.com reported at the time.

Berger also ordered leaders to transfer women to combat jobs in his April memorandum, to review the possibility of one-year maternity leave for seafarers and to extend parental leave policies to same-sex couples. sex, reported the medium.