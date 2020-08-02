Marines missing, sailor & # 39; presumed deceased & # 39; off the California coast

The search for eight missing US military service members on the California coast was suspended after a 40-hour operation, and all are now presumed to have died, authorities announced Sunday.

The seven Marines and a Navy sailor went missing Thursday when an amphibious assault vehicle sank in hundreds of feet of water during a training exercise.

"It is with great regret that I decided to end the search and rescue effort," Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said on Twitter. "The steadfast dedication of Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guards to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous."

"The eight missing service members are presumed dead," the unit said in another post on sunday. "The efforts will now turn into search and recovery."

The missing soldiers were among the 16 on the amphibious ship when it began to drink water during the exercise. Three of the rescued service members were removed from the ship and taken to area hospitals, where one died. The other two were listed in critical condition.

It was not known what caused the accident. The names of the missing Marines and Sailors have not been released.

The Coast Guard, Marine Corps and US Navy searched 1,000 square nautical miles of ocean in their search for the missing soldiers, USA Today said.

Authorities said the 26-ton military vehicle is hundreds of feet below the surface, complicating efforts to retrieve it. The ship was returning to base when the accident occurred.