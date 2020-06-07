Marines prohibit representations of the Confederate flag, including on stickers and mugs

"The Marine Corps will remove the Confederate battle flag from all public installation spaces and work areas to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline," it reads on the order.

That includes removing any representation from the flag, from individual offices and storage spaces to naval vessels and government vehicles.

The renderings include things like mugs, stickers, and signs, as well as, of course, the royal flag.

"The Confederate battle flag has too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our bodies," the Marines said in a statement. posted on Twitter

"Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the division that the use of the Confederate battle flag has had in our society."

However, there are exclusions, including educational or historical displays, state flags incorporating the Confederate flag, or the graves of Confederate soldiers.

Although the ruling commands commanders to issue legal orders to remove the Confederate flag, the ruling does not detail a specific date on which the removal must take place or the consequences of not complying with the new rule.

The order gives all responsibility and authority to unit commanders, and requests that they consult their staff when they are in "questionable situations."

The directive provides more detail than a February directive on the Confederate flag of the Marines.

The division of the Confederate symbols.

The directive comes at a time when Confederate memories are increasingly under scrutiny within the American public. Across the country, Confederate monuments are being torn down, either by local governments or by protesters.

The symbols of the Confederacy, including the flag, have created a division in the country. Many say the flag is a racist symbol representing war to defend slavery, while supporters call it a sign of pride and southern heritage.

Still, the flag has specifically become a rally symbol for white supremacists in recent years.

In 2015, when Dylann Roof killed nine members of a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, a photo of him wearing a Confederate flag was posted on his website, which also featured his manifesto.

And during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, mentioned in Friday's directive, white nationalists protested the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The leader of Vanguard America, a group of white supremacists who helped organize the rally, was later revealed to be a former Navy recruiter.

Additionally, 10 Army bases are still named after the Confederate generals, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The relationship of the military to the Confederate symbols.

Following reports of the former Marine Corps recruiter's involvement in Vanguard America, then-Marine Corps Commander General Robert B. Neller said, "There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Infantry. de Marina ".

But that doesn't change the fact that 36% of troops who responded to the polls say they personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological racism, according to a survey conducted by Military Times earlier this year.

That's a jump from 2019, when only 22% reported the same.

And it's not just racist language. Survey participants reported seeing swastikas in service members' cars, tattoos affiliated with white supremacist groups, stickers supporting the Ku Klux Klan, and peer-to-peer Nazi-style salutes, according to Military Times.