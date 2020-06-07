Marines prohibit representations of the Confederate flag, including on stickers and mugs

That includes removing any representation from the flag, from individual offices and storage spaces to naval vessels and government vehicles.
The renderings include things like mugs, stickers, and signs, as well as, of course, the royal flag.
"Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the division that the use of the Confederate battle flag has had in our society."
However, there are exclusions, including educational or historical displays, state flags incorporating the Confederate flag, or the graves of Confederate soldiers.
Although the ruling commands commanders to issue legal orders to remove the Confederate flag, the ruling does not detail a specific date on which the removal must take place or the consequences of not complying with the new rule.
The order gives all responsibility and authority to unit commanders, and requests that they consult their staff when they are in "questionable situations."
The division of the Confederate symbols.
The symbols of the Confederacy, including the flag, have created a division in the country. Many say the flag is a racist symbol representing war to defend slavery, while supporters call it a sign of pride and southern heritage.
Still, the flag has specifically become a rally symbol for white supremacists in recent years.
And during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, mentioned in Friday's directive, white nationalists protested the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The leader of Vanguard America, a group of white supremacists who helped organize the rally, was later revealed to be a former Navy recruiter.
The relationship of the military to the Confederate symbols.
Following reports of the former Marine Corps recruiter's involvement in Vanguard America, then-Marine Corps Commander General Robert B. Neller said, "There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Infantry. de Marina ".
That's a jump from 2019, when only 22% reported the same.
And it's not just racist language. Survey participants reported seeing swastikas in service members' cars, tattoos affiliated with white supremacist groups, stickers supporting the Ku Klux Klan, and peer-to-peer Nazi-style salutes, according to Military Times.
