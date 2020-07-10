Mark Cuban doesn't think Mavericks shirts with a social message are a distraction

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is optimistic about the response to the social justice message his team will display on the back of their jerseys once the season resumes later this month.

In an interview with NBA Inside Brandon Inside Scoop B ’Robinson on Thursday, Cuban said he is not concerned that players are" distracted "by fan reactions.

"It will be something that people talk about, but once the games start, the fans will be fans and they will love watching the games and the non-fans will want to comment," Cuban said, according to Heavy.com. "Players are used to ignoring comments about social legacy and social media, so I don't think they are distracted at all."

The Mavericks announced Thursday on their team's website that players will have the word "Equality" written on the back of their shirts when they head to Florida to restart the season.

Some players, including Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, J.J. Barea and Maxi Kleber will have the message written in their native languages.

"I think in the conversations that we had as a team and that we had individually, equality is something that we know is very important, especially now with what is happening," Mavs forward Dwight Powell told the website.

"For some of the boys, putting that in their native language lends itself to the fact that we are all part of this conversation, regardless of background or race, creed, religion or whatever."

Cuban said his hope is that the message will unify his players: "… this is a unique situation, my hope is that the players will become closer and stronger together."