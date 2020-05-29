Mark Hamill came out of voice retirement for the Masters of the Universe show

It was a surprise when Kevin Smith announced that he was developing a reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. For Netflix, however, it was even more surprising when Mark Hamill joined the cast, and according to Smith, he actually came out of the voice acting retreat to play the villain Skeletor on the series.

The cast already features some big names that include Buffy the Vampire SlayerSarah Michelle Gellar and Game of Thrones & # 39; Lena Heady, but Hamill will undoubtedly be a huge draw for viewers, especially after reprising his role as Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi. Speaking on the IMDb Podcast Movies That Changed My Life, Smith recalls that Hamill told him of his reaction to being offered the role.

“Mark was out of the animation game entirely. He was like "I finished doing voiceovers, but then my agent called me and said" Skeletor "and I said" Oooooh "".



Although a quick look at Hamill's filmography might make you wonder when exactly he retired, as his credits are pretty consistent up until last year, the voice acting takes place at a different time than his live-action counterpart. The voices that are recorded is the first part of the production of a project, carried out well in advance of the animation itself. In this way, animators can match the characters that speak to the length and rhythm of the lines. Recording also takes much less time than filming scenarios and locations, which has a host of time-consuming variables to keep track of, rather than one person talking while sitting in a booth.

Mark Hamill is best known to the general public for his role in Star Wars, but he also had a prolific career as a voice actor. The most notable of these is a 25-year period that portrays the Joker in various bat Man media, beginning with the seminal 1990s series and continuing into numerous animated films, series and games, and even a vocal cameo in the short-lived pilot episode Birds of prey. He has also portrayed a number of characters in a wide spectrum of importance, including shows such as Avatar, the last airbender, Adventure time, Trollhunters and Gravity Falls.

Despite Smith's frequent enthusiastic statements about the quality of the project, not many specific things have been said about what we can expect from this version of Masters of the universe. If it's something like Noelle Stevenson's reinvention of She-RaIt will definitely be a spectacular thing, though, and having Hamill on board as the main villain can only be a good thing.