Mark Henry compares The Last Ride to Netflix's The Last Dance Documentary | Newsdio

WWE Hall of Famer and SiriusXM co-host Open Radio Burst Mark Henry recently spoke about the documentary series The Last Ride about WWE Network. The new documentary series, of course, follows The Undertaker and offers an unprecedented look at "Deadman" for the first time.

Henry would compare the ongoing series to Netflix's The Last Dance, a new documentary series in itself that features the life and career of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"So fans have never been able to see behind the scenes," Henry began to talk about Undertaker's The Last Ride. “You can see people warming up, getting ready. You can see the walk on the sand, get to the gorilla position and leave the gorilla position to the stage where everyone can see you ”.

Henry went into more detail and said, "The documentary The Last Ride and Michael Jordan are parallel, in the sense that you have to see behind the scenes and in a way that you have never seen before." And it was awkward for ‘Taker to show that. This whole documentary was not meant to go out. Do you know that he (Undertaker) was thinking? & # 39; This is the end. I want to document it, images from that time for my family and for me to relive it and see it again one day when it is old and gray. "What is now (laughs)".

The strongest man in the world would debate the main differences between the two documentaries. "But the difference? The Michael Jordan documentary was informative. People found out a lot about Michael Jordan and many people hated what they discovered. They were disgusted by language, and arrogance, and not so with The Undertaker. Completely opposite.

