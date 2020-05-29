Mark Henry Says SmackDown Needed Veteran Leadership After AJ Styles Swap | Newsdio

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Open Radio Burst Mark Henry recently spoke about the move by The ‘Phenomenal’ Styles from WWE's RAW brand to SmackDown.

Styles recently made the move as part of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. AJ would defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round and face Elias in tonight's broadcast.

This was AJ Styles' official return to the SmackDown brand, after it was synonymous with the brand after the July 2016 WWE Draft. 'The Face That Runs The Place' and 'The Champ That Runs The Camp' now return to dominate the blue mark, and Mark Henry believes that SmackDown needed Styles' veteran presence on Friday nights.

"It's not the same SmackDown, but it's a more youthful SmackDown," Henry began, discussing how Styles returning to SmackDown is an ideal move for WWE and Styles. "And (SmackDown) needs veteran leadership. And he's a guarantee, and he's a guy who could come in and no matter where you put him? He's going to … he's going to make it a success. "

Mark Henry would then discuss the importance of styles in WWE programming in recent years, and said how he helped enhance other talents on both RAW and SmackDown. " Do you see the most relevant thing that Ricochet was? Ricochet got there with AJ Styles and gave Ricochet an advantage. Who will be the next? Who is the one who is going to receive the touch of AJ? "

Although it's a very different picture on SmackDown, Styles is set to head the top of the card once again alongside Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. After Gallows and Anderson's releases, Styles needed a change of pace for his character, and this might be what was needed for the Phenomenal.

If you use any part of the quotes in this article, credit Open Radio Burst with an h / t for WrestlingNews.co for transcription The Open Radio Busted can be heard on SiriusXM's Fight Nation (Channel 156), Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.