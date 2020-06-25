Mark Levin shoots Black Lives leader Matter: "What exactly are you going to burn, tough guy?"

Conservative radio host and author Mark Levin gave a passionate response Wednesday to "Hannity" to a prominent Black Lives Matter movement activist who told Fox News that "if this country does not give us what we want, we will burn it." system and replace it. "

"Are you going to burn what, friend?" Levin rhetorically asked the president of Greater Black York Lives Matter, Hawk Newsome. "I'm sick of these threats from people I don't even know."

Newsome told Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story," that her comment on "burning this system" could be taken "figuratively" or "literally," adding, "it's a matter of interpretation."

"Are you going to burn what?" the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host asked again. "What exactly are you going to burn, tough boy? I'm sick and tired of it.

“It is time to get behind the police. It is time for these pathetic Democratic mayors and governors to call the National Guard, "Levin told Sean Hannity of Fox News." It is time to take back our streets, and I am speaking for tens of millions of people, a coalition of arch Americans irises: black, brown, white, yellow, red, whatever.

"This is a civil society," Levin continued. "It's a great country. Don't you like it? Pick up your a – and go. We have people trying to enter this country by the millions, from all continents on the face of the earth. Each color, each background. Why? Why are we systematically racist? We are not systematically racist and the police force is not systematically racist.

"Now these are Bernie Sanders radicals," added Levin. These are Marxists. They go out and get hats, and they get shirts, and they burn things and break things in Democratic cities because these pathetic left-wing Democratic mayors won't stand up to them. "

