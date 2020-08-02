Mark Meadows says 2020 elections will happen on November 3

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the November presidential election will take place as planned, just days after President Trump raised the notion about concerns over electoral fraud.

In an interview with CBS "Face the Nation," Meadows denied the charges that the president was trying to interfere with the electoral process, but echoed his boss's concern that the results could be delayed if an unprecedented number of Americans decide to vote by mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You haven't thought about delaying the elections," Meadows said.

"What we will do is, if we try to transform this and start sending ballots across the country, all 50 states, what we will see is a delay because they are simply not equipped to handle it," he continued.

"We are going to hold elections on November 3 and the president is going to win," he added.

In a July 30 tweet, Trump suggested that the election be delayed "until people can vote properly and safely," while voting by mail would lead to an "inaccurate and fraudulent" election.

The dates of the presidential elections are enshrined in federal law and only Congress is empowered to make changes.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through voting by mail and five states rely exclusively on mail ballots.

But the president's tweet caused consternation across the country, and senior Republican leaders were forced to reject the notion.

Trump has been stepping up his attacks on the mail vote, last week alleging that the election results could take "years."