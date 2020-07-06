Mark Meadows says there will be no "national mandate" for wearing masks

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Monday that a national mandate to wear face masks or covers "is not in order," as states experience an increase in cases of the new coronavirus in the midst of its reopening. gradual.

Meadows was asked Monday in an interview with "Fox & Friends" whether there should be a federal mandate on the use of masks, or whether the decision should be left to the states, as some governors tighten existing orders that require masks in spaces where social distancing is not possible and others issue new orders for their states.

DOES WEAR A FACE MASK HAVE ANY HEALTH HAZARDS?

"Well, it certainly is a state-to-state problem as we look across the country, obviously the narrative is that COVID cases are increasing, but the evidence is increasing exponentially. Now we have tested almost 10 percent of our country Meadows said.

"And yet, when we look at masks and the use of masks, that is done based on location, when you cannot have social distancing, but certainly a national mandate is not necessary," he continued. "We are allowing governors and mayors to intervene in that."

Meanwhile, the president will head to New Hampshire later this week for a campaign rally, and Meadows suggested that masks may be required.

"Obviously we are eager to be in the granite state and as we see it it is more of a precautionary factor," he said. "We are a nation of freedoms and we certainly want to make sure that people are free to come together."

Meadows went on to say that as states and businesses begin to open, masks should be worn if appropriate.

CORONAVIRUS CAN STILL PASS BETWEEN FACE MASK USERS, EVEN WHEN THEY HAVE 4 STARTING FEET: STUDY

"President Trump mentioned that he is willing to wear a mask if appropriate in tight spaces," said Meadows. "I know that several of us have done the same and everything to make sure that we deal with the virus and make sure that Americans know that aid is on the way."

He added: "When we had trial problems, this president acted. When we had problems with the fans, this president acted. When we had problems with PPP, this president acted. "

"And there is good news on the way," he said. "Whether therapeutic or a vaccine, help is on the way. We will be able to make sure we deliver them before the end of the year."

Meadows' comments come as states across the country begin to implement new mask mandates and tighten existing ones.

As of Monday, the United States reported more than 2.88 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 132,000 deaths.