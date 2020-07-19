Mark Meadows: Trump & # 39; ready to negotiate & # 39; with China but 'will hold them responsible'

President Trump plans to hold China accountable for his actions, including the coronavirus pandemic, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday night.

Meadows, 60, a former North Carolina Republican congressman who has held the key post in the White House since March 31, shared his views during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine".

"When we look at the enemy and what China, and really the Chinese government, did to the American people by hiding the facts, we have to pay the consequences for their lack of transparency," Meadows said. "And the American people just won't sit down and take it. And I can tell you that this president won't either."

ADMINISTRATION OF TRUMP CHINESE OFFICIAL SANCTIONS ON HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES AGAINST MUSLIMS OF UYGHUR

Hostess Jeanine Pirro asked Meadows what kinds of restrictions the Trump administration would impose on the communist nation.

"Basically, it's trying to make sure that Hong Kong doesn't get special preferential treatment," Meadows replied. "We will treat them like any other city in China."

"But more importantly, this president is willing to tackle it because what they say is that they do not value freedom and democracy. We see it by the way they have behaved, not only with respect to transparency in this epidemic of virus that we face now, before it occurs in every city in the country and, in fact, around the world.

"But we also see it in the way that Attorney General Barr put it, when they look at him, stealing our intellectual property, when they really aren't being good corporate citizens," Meadows said. "And I can tell you that this president is willing to negotiate with them, but he is also willing to hold them accountable if they are not willing to live up to the deal as he proposed."

Earlier in the week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would impose sanctions on some employees of Chinese technology companies, such as Huawei, for their alleged role in "facilitating human rights abuses."

Pompeo told reporters that visa restrictions would be imposed on some employees of Chinese technology companies that provide "material support to regimes involved in human rights violations and abuses worldwide."

Pompeo later tweeted that the limits would cover workers "involved in supplying surveillance equipment to repressive regimes." He made it clear that this would include the Chinese government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meadows said it was time to return supply chains to the United States, promising additional action.

"This president is not going to defend him, this administration is not going to do it," Meadows said. "And so they will see additional actions coming when we begin to reclaim that manufacturing, protect American jobs, and make sure we hold China accountable."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.