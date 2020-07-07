Mark Meadows: Trump is the only thing that stands between the Americans and the & # 39; mafia & # 39;

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Monday that President Trump is the only entity standing between the law-abiding American people and the left-wing mafia that has set fire to the city's neighborhoods, disfigured and destroyed public property and continues to call for restriction. of law enforcement.

Meadows told "Hannity" that tragic stories such as increased violence in various cities will continue to repeat themselves until the riots are dealt with by local officials.

"[Trump] is the only thing that stands between the mafia and the American people. First, there are the statues. Then there are the businesses. Then there are their homes," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have had a loss of life, and yet this President is willing, and not only willing, but he has already put forward federal resources to ensure that we can restore law and order. He did it about ten days ago; no only in DC but throughout the country. "

Meadows said the "untold story" amid the riots is how the President is using the federal government to respond to and protect communities that see such problems.

"This president was willing and provided federal resources in Minneapolis, as you mentioned, also in Seattle [and] Portland."

Over the weekend in Adams County, Pennsylvania, local reports said the Trump Department of Homeland Security also had officers on the ground at Gettysburg National Military Park, in the event such violence arose in coincidence. of the July 4 holiday and anniversary. of the battle of the Civil War from July 1 to 3, 1863, since the park presents innumerable monuments of the notation of the Union and the Confederation.

"When we look at some of these cities, as it progresses, it makes sure that we have not only the Department of Justice, but also the Department of Homeland Security and others to ensure that our communities are safe," Meadows said.

The former North Carolina congressman asked the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to finally condemn the forces calling for the police to withdraw.

"It is not enough to be against that policy. He has to go out there and say, you have to go somewhere else and support our law enforcement officers," said Meadows.