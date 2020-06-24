Mark Milley: Senior General warns that 'division leads to defeat' as Pentagon concerns about politicization grow





Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley advised the audience to "remove everything that divides us."

While he also spoke of the traditional need to watch adversaries "during periods when we are tired of conflict or otherwise concerned," and did not mention the name of President Donald Trump, his comments seemed to address the context more of the racial divide in the country and concerns within the Pentagon about the military becoming politicized.

Milley said to the students, "We who wear the clothes of our nation must appreciate the principle of an apolitical army that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our Republic."

His speech followed Defense Secretary Mark Esper's announcement of a major overhaul last week aimed at improving diversity and "ensuring equal opportunity for all ranks" of the United States Army.