Mark Milley: Senior General warns that 'division leads to defeat' as Pentagon concerns about politicization grow

Milley said to the students, "We who wear the clothes of our nation must appreciate the principle of an apolitical army that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our Republic."
The Pentagon's effort to tackle racism and promote equality, even as leaders try to avoid White House policy, has been remarkable and follows Milley's extraordinary apology for appearing in a photo shoot with Trump after the dispersal. forced by peaceful protesters outside the White House earlier this. month.
Similarly, Esper acknowledged the problematic nature of his own appearance and then told reporters that he did not want to see active duty forces on the streets of Washington, DC, a statement that increased tensions between the Pentagon and the White House.
Several current defense officials with access to both men say the two are deeply concerned about Trump's attempt to politicize the military and potentially drag forces into the presidential election campaign.
"They both realized in the past month that the Defense Department has been overexposed and politicized," said a senior administration official, who blamed both the White House and Democrats.
Esper has repeatedly made it known that he thought Trump might fire him and had also prepared a resignation letter earlier this month. Similarly, Milley consulted with several senior military and senior retirees to seek their advice on whether he could effectively continue in office, according to officials with direct knowledge.
Although Milley has made two speeches to the military public and Esper has visited some military bases, neither has publicly participated in or answered questions from the press in recent weeks.
However, Esper and Milley may not be able to avoid difficult questions for long.
There are tentative plans for them to testify before the House Armed Services Committee just after the July 4 recess on the use of National Guard troops and the convening of active duty forces during the recent protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
That hearing may be the first time that tensions between the Pentagon and the White House have been clearly exposed.