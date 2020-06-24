Mark Milley: Senior General warns that 'division leads to defeat' as Pentagon concerns about politicization grow

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley advised the audience to "remove everything that divides us."
While he also spoke of the traditional need to watch adversaries "during periods when we are tired of conflict or otherwise concerned," and did not mention the name of President Donald Trump, his comments seemed to address the context more of the racial divide in the country and concerns within the Pentagon about the military becoming politicized.

Milley said to the students, "We who wear the clothes of our nation must appreciate the principle of an apolitical army that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our Republic."

His speech followed Defense Secretary Mark Esper's announcement of a major overhaul last week aimed at improving diversity and "ensuring equal opportunity for all ranks" of the United States Army.

The Pentagon's effort to tackle racism and promote equality, even as leaders try to avoid White House policy, has been remarkable and follows Milley's extraordinary apology for appearing in a photo shoot with Trump after the dispersal. forced by peaceful protesters outside the White House earlier this. month.

Similarly, Esper acknowledged the problematic nature of his own appearance and then told reporters that he did not want to see active duty forces on the streets of Washington, DC, a statement that increased tensions between the Pentagon and the White House.

Several current defense officials with access to both men say the two are deeply concerned about Trump's attempt to politicize the military and potentially drag forces into the presidential election campaign.

"They both realized in the past month that the Defense Department has been overexposed and politicized," said a senior administration official, who blamed both the White House and Democrats.

While there are always political tensions as an election looms, Trump has done little to reassure Esper or Milley of their unconditional support for them. In an interview with Axios, Trump said that Esper and Milley should have been "proud" to be in the photo shoot.
Esper has repeatedly made it known that he thought Trump might fire him and had also prepared a resignation letter earlier this month. Similarly, Milley consulted with several senior military and senior retirees to seek their advice on whether he could effectively continue in office, according to officials with direct knowledge.

Although Milley has made two speeches to the military public and Esper has visited some military bases, neither has publicly participated in or answered questions from the press in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Esper left to meet at NATO in Brussels, in part to discuss Trump's orders to withdraw 10,000 soldiers from Germany, something the Pentagon is not eager to deal with Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. That trip is expected to be very discreet with Esper currently not scheduled to speak in public.

However, Esper and Milley may not be able to avoid difficult questions for long.

There are tentative plans for them to testify before the House Armed Services Committee just after the July 4 recess on the use of National Guard troops and the convening of active duty forces during the recent protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That hearing may be the first time that tensions between the Pentagon and the White House have been clearly exposed.

