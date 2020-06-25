Mark Steyn: The ongoing "elite revolt against the masses" shows that "we live in a time of stupid elites"

Author and columnist Mark Steyn told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday that violent mobs attacking statues and monuments for vandalism and destruction in cities across the United States represent "a royal march of morons from coast to coast."

Steyn told host Tucker Carlson that there have been "revolutions throughout history in which very evil people have participated."

"But I am not sure that the Idiots' March is really more dangerous," he added. "What is happening to you could be completely arbitrary. You may have too large a bow in the ribbon of your hair and be mistaken for a rope."

Before Steyn joined the show, Carlson referenced Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's claim last week that the ropes hanging from trees in a local park were ropes. In the wake of Schaaf's statement, a local black resident stepped forward and said he had put the ropes in place months before to exercise.

According to Steyn, the continued protests and violence against property are a sign of "change of civilization regime".

"When you really separate people [and] uproot them from their civilizing heritage, then they are completely free and have nothing to hold onto and they are not rooted in anything," he said, adding that according to that logic, the destruction of a A statue of a prominent Wisconsin abolitionist and colonel in the Union Army would seem "completely reasonable."

Steyn also posited that "we live in an age of stupid elites" in which privileged children attend college to learn the "right attitudes" instead of facts and life skills.

"And by [that] they mean completely crazy attitudes," Steyn said. "This is essentially an elite revolt against the masses."