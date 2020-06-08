Mark Wahlberg's tribute to George Floyd crashed when people remind him of racially charged crimes in the past

Mark Wahlberg is reconciling himself to alleged racist behavior in the past after critics called him on social media for posting a tribute to George Floyd amid continued protests against police brutality.

Wahlberg turned to social media to join the myriad of celebrities to call for reform after the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who was seen in a shocking video showing that he was arrested by an officer who put the knee in the neck. for more than eight minutes.

"George Floyd's murder is heartbreaking. We all must work together to solve this problem. I am praying for all of us. God bless. #blacklivesmatter, "wrote the actor along with a photo of Floyd.

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUSES WITH HAND DISINFECTANT: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

However, fans were quick to point out that the former rapper's story of allegedly racially motivated crimes disqualifies him from speaking on the subject of racial injustice. His Instagram comments lit up with users who reminded the actor of two incidents from the 1980s in which many believe racism was a factor in his violent behavior.

Remember that when you threw stones at the black lmao girls, this is not genuine, just delete it, "commented one user.

"You should be ashamed. After what you've done? You're posting this," said another user.

"Haven't you committed multiple hate crimes that you wanted to be forgiven for?" someone else wrote.

"You should still be in jail. You should NOT be a celebrity. I can't believe I saw and paid for your work. Never, never, never again, "commented an annoying user.

“You've committed hate crimes, Mark, and you've tried to remove them from your record. No one will ever forget it, "wrote another user.

The comments related to two incidents from the actor's past "Spenser Confidential". The first occurred in 1986 when I was 15 years old. Court documents indicate that Wahlberg was among a group of white children who bullied a group of black fourth-grade students in Boston who were on a field trip to the beach chasing them down the street, throwing rocks and screaming racial slurs at them. According to The Associated Press, Wahlberg received a civil rights court order for the incident.

CORONAVIRUSES IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

In 1988, a more severe incident occurred in which he spent time behind bars for hitting a Vietnamese merchant, knocking him unconscious, and yelling racial slurs at him for a case of beer. The actor served 45 days of a two-year sentence. He has since publicly apologized for the assault, but sparked controversy in 2014 when he attempted to obtain forgiveness for the incident.

"I really don't care who he is. No exception does. If you're racist, you're always going to be racist. And for him to want to erase it, I think it's wrong," Kristyn Atwood, one of the victims of the attack, told The Associated Press. Wahlberg in 1986, at the time of his request for clemency.

Wahlberg was unable to obtain forgiveness. However, in a 2016 interview with TheWrap, he noted that he regretted submitting an application.

"It was one of those things that I was introduced to, and if I could have done it again, I would never have focused on it or applied it," Wahlberg said of the pardon request.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "I didn't need that, I spent 28 years correcting the mistake. I didn't need a piece of paper to acknowledge it. They pushed me to do it, I certainly didn't need or wanted to relive those things again."