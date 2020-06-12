Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan say they are & # 39; upset & # 39; by Trump's comments





The Facebook founder and his wife this week shared their thoughts in an email to a group of scientists backed by his nonprofit organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Scientists recently raised concerns about how Facebook ( full board ) has handled Trump's posts on the platform.

"We are deeply shocked and upset by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation desperately needs unity," wrote Zuckerberg and Chan. "This is an extraordinarily painful turning point in our nation's history, particularly for the black community and our black colleagues, who have lived with the impacts of systemic racism for generations."

The response came days after more than 140 scientists who received funding and support from CZI wrote an open letter to Zuckerberg urging him to "consider stricter policies on disinformation and incendiary language."

The email was provided to CNN Business by Jason Shepherd, a CZI-backed scientist who helped put the letter to Zuckerberg together earlier this month.