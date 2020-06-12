Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan say they are & # 39; upset & # 39; by Trump's comments

"We are deeply shocked and upset by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation desperately needs unity," wrote Zuckerberg and Chan. "This is an extraordinarily painful turning point in our nation's history, particularly for the black community and our black colleagues, who have lived with the impacts of systemic racism for generations."
The response came days after more than 140 scientists who received funding and support from CZI wrote an open letter to Zuckerberg urging him to "consider stricter policies on disinformation and incendiary language."
This "is a clear statement of incitement to violence," the scientists wrote. "Like many, we were puzzled to see that Facebook has not followed its own policies regarding President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread both misinformation and incendiary statements."
In the email sent to scientists Tuesday, Zuckerberg and Chan said the group's letter had been "shared and discussed by the entire CZI leadership team," adding that the "concerns" were taken seriously.
CZI did not respond to requests for comment on Zuckerberg and Chan's response to scientists.
The couple also emphasized that Facebook and CZI are "completely separate and independent organizations," although they acknowledged that they share a leader.
"At this time, we understand that CZI's relationship with Facebook is not an easy tension to overcome," they wrote, adding that Facebook's policies "are not decisions of CZI as an organization."