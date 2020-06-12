Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Trump for "incendiary rhetoric" in response to scientists' "disinformation" complaint

In a letter that appeared online Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan write that President Trump's "divisive and incendiary rhetoric" has left them "deeply shocked and upset" in a volatile moment they say requiring "unity" in the United States.

Writing under the letterhead of their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which focuses on technological solutions to social problems, the couple responded to last week's call from more than 270 scientists that Facebook addresses what the scientists described as "disinformation" appearing on social networks.

A copy of Chan-Zuckerberg's letter was posted on Twitter by Recode journalist Teddy Schleifer.

Scientists, many of them funded by the initiative, accused President Trump of being a source of misinformation.

"Social media platforms like Facebook have emerged as primary ways to communicate information," the scientists wrote to Zuckerberg last Saturday. “While they have allowed the dissemination of information worldwide, they also facilitate the dissemination of misinformation. The dissemination of news that is not examined for the accuracy of the facts leads to confusion and mistrust of the experts. "

Later, the scientists wrote: "(We are puzzled to see that Facebook has not followed its own policies regarding President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread misinformation and incendiary statements. For example, his statement" when the looting begins, the shooting begins "is a clear declaration of incitement to violence."

The scientists, who were referring to a Trump message from May 29 that was flagged by Twitter but not by Facebook, then asked Facebook to "consider stricter policies on disinformation and inflammatory language that harms individuals or groups of people, especially in our current climate. " that's dealing with racial injustice. "

Trump later denied a Twitter claim that the tweet was "glorifying violence."

"The looting leads to shooting, and that's why a man was shot dead in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I don't want this to happen, and that's what the expression presented last night means. It was said as fact, not as statement."

In their response to the scientists, Zuckerberg and Chan write that they were also annoyed by Trump's message.

"(We are) deeply shocked and disgusted by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation desperately needs unity," they write. "This is an extraordinarily painful turning point in our nation's history, particularly for the black community and our black colleagues, who have lived with the impacts of systemic racism for generations."

But they also point out, referring to a Zuckerberg post last Friday, that Facebook is unwilling to censor posts unless the content "really incites violence."

The couple goes on to say that they and other leaders on the initiative and on Facebook pledged to help "advance racial justice" through steps that include considering "a diversity of perspectives, views and lived experiences."

Separately, on Thursday, Facebook issued a strong response to Joe Biden, after the alleged Democratic presidential candidate asked the company to remove "false viral information" and prevent candidates and political action committees from spreading "lies" on line.

In its response to Biden, Facebook noted that President Trump recently issued an executive order preventing social media companies from verifying political statements.

"As they have done with broadcast networks, where the US government prohibits rejecting campaign announcements by politicians, elected representatives of the people must set the rules, and we will follow them. There are elections in November and We will protect political discourse even when we are in complete disagreement, "the Facebook statement said.

