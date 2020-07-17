Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Trump for undermining Anthony Fauci and the masks







"I just think it was avoidable and it's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate evidence, that the credibility of top scientists like you and the CDC is being undermined and until recently those parts of the administration were questioning whether people should even follow the basic best practices like wearing masks, "said Zuckerberg.

The United States faces new records of coronavirus infection every day. Although many other countries have struggled to contain the disease, the trajectory of infections in the United States is off the charts.

"This government and our administration have been considerably less effective in handling this," said Zuckerberg.