Mark Zuckerberg explains why Trump's Facebook post was not censored after employee reaction

On Friday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg referred to the social media company's decision not to censor a recent post by President Trump that seemed to suggest looters should be shot amid protests that erupted last week after the death of George Floyd.

"As we continue to process this difficult time, I want to acknowledge the true pain expressed by members of our community," Zuckerberg wrote in his open letter. "I also want to acknowledge that the decision I made last week has left them angry, disappointed and hurt."

He said that while the company will continue to defend freedom of expression, even when it disagrees with what is said, it is also "committed to making sure that we also fight for voter engagement and racial justice."

Zuckerberg's letter comes after some Facebook employees who had been reluctant to speak out loud declared their decision to leave Trump's tweet online saying: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." It was a reference to the protests in Minneapolis by Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week when a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Some employees also skipped work in protest, Politico reported.

Twitter chose to put a warning tag on Trump's tweet.

Zuckerberg said that, based on comments from employees and civil rights groups, Facebook will review its policies "that allow for discussion and threats of the use of force by the state," suppression of voters, and whether there are other options in addition to the "binary" option to drop or drop A post that is considered a violation.

"I know that many of you think that we should have labeled the President's positions somehow last week," he wrote. "Our current policy is that if the content really incites violence, then the right mitigation is to remove that content, not let people continue to watch it behind a banner. There is no exception to this policy for politicians or journalism. I think this policy is principled and reasonable, but I also respect many people who think there may be better alternatives, so I want to make sure that we listen to all those ideas. "

He said the company would also work to be more transparent and focus on having diverse voices involved in decision making.

His letter said that Facebook is working to create products to advance racial justice ”and a voter center to" duplicate "its efforts to get the vote out.

He ended by saying: “To the members of our black community: I am with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter … I am looking forward to progressing together in the coming weeks and months. "

The company said Friday that it removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacist groups that planned to encourage members to attend protests over police brutality.

The accounts were linked to Proud Boys and American Guard, which are already banned on Facebook.

"We saw that these groups were planning to gather supporters and members to physically go to the protests and, in some cases, were preparing to go with weapons," said Brian Fishman, director of anti-terrorism policy and dangerous organizations at Facebook.

Associated Press contributed to this report.