Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to help 4 million Americans register to vote

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to help four million Americans register to vote through a new information campaign that the social media platform will announce on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg described the multi-faceted initiative in an op-ed published on USA Today, where he also said that Facebook will continue to clamp down on election interference before the 2020 presidential election.

"I think Facebook has a responsibility not only to avoid voter suppression, which is disproportionately targeted at people of color, but also to actively support well-informed voter turnout, registration and participation," wrote Zuckerberg.

"To accomplish this, we are creating a new Voting Information Center with authorized information, including how and when to vote, as well as details on voter registration, mail-in voting, and early voting information," he continued.

Zuckerberg said Facebook anticipates that its voting information will be seen in the United States by 160 million people before the November election.

The founder of the social media giant also said: "We have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote itself."

He described how since 2016, the company has invested billions of dollars to avoid electoral interference.

"The threat of electoral interference is real and continuous, but our systems are more prepared than ever," he wrote.

Facebook users who "just want the elections to end" will now also have the option to disable political ads, Zuckerberg announced.