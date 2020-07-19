Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii surfboards with too much sunscreen

What a joker.

New photos show Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg circling an electric surfboard in Hawaii while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face to make the Batman super villain blush.

The 36-year-old billionaire, recently accused of colonizing the island of Kauai, was caught in the geeky moment as his security details followed in a boat on Saturday, according to photos from the Mega Agency.

In the snapshots, Zuckerberg is shown hanging 10 on the $ 12,000 Efoil board, which allows users to slide on the water, along with professional surfer Kai Lenny, according to the Mega Agency.

Lenny, tanned and toned, was shirtless, and didn't seem to apply sunscreen as enthusiastically as Zuck.

But Zuck is shown rocking in a blue hoodie and less-than-twisted soggy shorts as he sails the blue ocean of mouthwash.

Earlier this month, Hawaiian native Mia Brier launched a campaign to prevent Zuckerberg from seizing land on the island, calling him "greedy" for suing locals who own property close to his massive $ 100 million property.

"Mark Zuckerberg is the sixth richest man in the world … and he is suing native Hawaiians on Kauai for their land so they can build a mansion," he wrote in a petition on change.org.