Marlins coronavirus outbreak may have been caused by players who hit the city, MLB insider suggests

As the Miami Marlins grapple with a coronavirus outbreak at their own clubhouse, questions have been raised about how various players contracted the virus even with MLB's rigorous protocols and guidelines.

An MLB source theorized Tuesday that some members of the Marlins left while the team was in Atlanta to play the Braves for a two-game exhibition series before the start of the season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today told Radio.com that some boys may have been "sloppy" and that "at least one boy did it safely."

The Marlins' season was suspended on Tuesday after several players and staff members contracted the coronavirus. At least four players had tested positive for the virus the Sunday before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Positive tests shot up from there.

"It is understandable that all of our players, coaches and staff have a hard time supporting this experience," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement.

The league announced that the Marlins games would be postponed until Sunday. MLB also said games between the Phillies and the New York Yankees would also be postponed. The Yankees would start a home-and-home series on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

"The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the Marlins face in mind. The response described in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was immediately triggered upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantine and evidence of all identified close contacts. The positive Marlins staff have been placed in isolation and are receiving care, "MLB said in a statement.

"In more than 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, July 24, there have been no new positive aspects of the staff on the field for any of the other 29 clubs. This result is in line with encouraging overall data since the start of the tests on 27 June Until the last Thursday, July 23, 99 of the 32,640 samples, 0.3 percent, had been positive.

"The difficult circumstances of a Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with protocols in every way, both on and off the field. We will continue to strengthen our protocols and make necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus remain important, and we must operate. with that in mind every day. We are confident that clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that protocols can work effectively. "

