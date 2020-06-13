Marlo Hampton says Anna Wintour lip service is not enough

Marlo Hampton says he wants to see a real change from Anna Wintour, not just the apology she made for her "hurtful and bigoted" behavior in Vogue magazine, where she has been editor-in-chief for more than 30 years.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and fashion boutique owner told Page Six, "I heard I'm sorry, but now show us the action." I am tired of people just donating money and just saying "sorry". I want action. Just … get some black interns. Let me go up to the Vogue offices and see a brother and sister who look like me sitting at the desk. Show some blacks in skilled and talented positions to hire. "

Wintour apologized in an internal email to Conde Nast staff on June 4 after protesting a series of racial issues at the publisher. She said she regretted not having done enough to raise black voices and publish images and stories that have been racially and culturally "hurtful or intolerant."

Hampton, owner of the Red Carpet store for ten years, has produced a public service announcement for Black Lives Matter, which is available on YouTube.