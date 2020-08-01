Marqise Lee Joins Patriots Growing Casualty List

Add Marqise Lee to the growing list of players who choose not to participate in the New England Patriots season.

The 28-year veteran receiver, who signed a one-year contract with the team in the offseason, becomes the seventh Patriot to choose to stay year-round. He became a father in February and cited his daughter Alia as the impetus for his decision.

“This is a great process that I had, with myself and my partner, in regards to the family. The risk factor we think it's going to come out of, it just wasn't worth it in a sense. Too many unknowns, "Lee told ESPN." We knew New England honestly had a great system in place. But I told Coach [Bill Belichick] that at the end of the day, I wouldn't be doing him justice by going there because it wouldn't be able to give him all of me knowing that my family was back home worrying about his situation. "

Lee reiterated that he plans to return in 2021, but joins linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran squad to opt out of the 2020 season.

"There are many other implications that also address this problem," he said. “Some of my [extended] family members are sick and things like that. At the end of the day, we were not trying to shut down family members during the year. We are just trying to find the safest way for the family, and this is the solution. "

The sheer number of New England players choosing not to play has fueled some conspiracy theories about the team that could potentially seek a top-notch pick: Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence is the grand prize of the 2021 draft, though Chung he quickly discarded them.