Marsh P. Johnson: Google Doodle honoring his beloved human rights activist will close Pride month

The scribble depicts Johnson in all his colorful glory, flower in hair, bright red lipstick.
Today's Doodle will help teach his story to many more around the world, and about work that has been historically ignored and often deliberately excluded from history books. Today's Marsha's Doodle reminds people that Black's story and LGBTQ + is bigger than just a month "it's something to be honored every day".
A movement in Johnson's hometown
In Elizabeth, New Jersey, there are another push to keep Johnson's memory alive.
Creator Celine Da Silva told CNN she believes that an honor for the activist in her city a long time ago.
"Since this is her hometown, I think we should celebrate and honor her here," Da Silva told CNN. "And I think the LGBT and queer community should be able to learn more about historical figures from their own community."
Da Silva and her boyfriend have plans to file their lawsuit with the city council next month. They say they hope a new memorial for Johnson will be the first of many steps to create a more inclusive Elizabeth that celebrates minorities and LGBT figures like Johnson.
The family of the late activist, who still lives in New Jersey City today, says the movement to honor Johnson in his city gives them hope
"I always said that Marsha was more recognized in New York City and around the world than in her own city," says her nephew, Al Michaels. "You have a hero, one of the best people who did something in history and in your own hometown, and you have nothing there to commemorate the experience."
Last year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made an announcement for another Johnson statue.
De Blasio said the city would commemorate the work of Johnson and her friend and activist Sylvia Rivera with statues in Greenwich Village. The two helped found the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) group, which provided housing for homeless and transgender youth.
Her monument will be one of the first in the world to honor transgender people, the mayor's office said.