Marsh P. Johnson: Google Doodle honoring his beloved human rights activist will close Pride month

The scribble depicts Johnson in all his colorful glory, flower in hair, bright red lipstick.

"Thank you, Marsha P. Johnson, for inspiring people everywhere to stand up for the freedom to be themselves," Google wrote.

Who Is Marsha P. Johnson?

Google.org will also donate $ 500,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, the company said. The institute, which launched last year, will continue the work Johnson began, advocating and organizing on behalf of the transgender community, its founder previously told CNN.

"For a long time, Marsha's story has only been announced by the LGBTQ community," Elle Hearns, the institute's founder and executive director, said in a statement.

Today's Doodle will help teach his story to many more around the world, and about work that has been historically ignored and often deliberately excluded from history books. Today's Marsha's Doodle reminds people that Black's story and LGBTQ + is bigger than just a month "it's something to be honored every day".

A movement in Johnson's hometown

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, there are another push to keep Johnson's memory alive.

A 19-year-old woman has created a petition, which in less than two weeks has obtained more than 40,000 signatures, to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus in the city with one of Johnson.

Creator Celine Da Silva told CNN she believes that an honor for the activist in her city a long time ago.

"Since this is her hometown, I think we should celebrate and honor her here," Da Silva told CNN. "And I think the LGBT and queer community should be able to learn more about historical figures from their own community."

Da Silva and her boyfriend have plans to file their lawsuit with the city council next month. They say they hope a new memorial for Johnson will be the first of many steps to create a more inclusive Elizabeth that celebrates minorities and LGBT figures like Johnson.

The family of the late activist, who still lives in New Jersey City today, says the movement to honor Johnson in his city gives them hope

"I always said that Marsha was more recognized in New York City and around the world than in her own city," says her nephew, Al Michaels. "You have a hero, one of the best people who did something in history and in your own hometown, and you have nothing there to commemorate the experience."

Last year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made an announcement for another Johnson statue.

De Blasio said the city would commemorate the work of Johnson and her friend and activist Sylvia Rivera with statues in Greenwich Village. The two helped found the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) group, which provided housing for homeless and transgender youth.

Her monument will be one of the first in the world to honor transgender people, the mayor's office said.