Martha MacCallum: Jobs’s report is vindication for the rebellion of confinement & # 39; coronavirus

Latest from USA USA job numbers, revealed on Friday, are a “blessing” to President Trump and represent the “claim” for those who opposed coronavirus blocks, Martha MacCallum said.

The anchorwoman for Fox News “The Story” shared her views while co-hosting “The five“

“I think it is an interesting assessment of the running of the bulls rebellion. A lot of people fought back. They wanted to go back to work. They wanted things to reopen,” MacCallum said. “We have seen in cases across the country that that happened and that those governors were for the most part vilified.

“The cases seem to be under control in those areas,” he continued, “even the Ozarks, where you know, all those kids were partying and obviously they were all concerned about how close they were, at least at this point, there doesn’t seem to be There has been an increase in cases in that area.

Congress has funneled billions for Coronavir relief. WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

“It is, I think, a vindication of that movement, free movement, in the whole country,” said MacCallum. “And I think it’s obviously a blessing for President Trump, who seems to be in a better mood than earlier this week, which was a very difficult week for him on several fronts.”

Labor disarmament May employment report revealed that employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, the largest increase on record. The nation’s unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.

Trump promised on Friday a rebound of the coronavirus pandemic “space rocket,” suggesting that 2021 could be one of the “best years” for the US economy. USA

A US economic rally could be a big problem for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November, MacCallum said.

“I think, you know, the energy he lacks when he talks about the economy going forward is a problem for him,” he said. “So I think things are going to intensify. And I think the economy, if there are all, you know, all the indications in terms of what we are seeing, indicates that that will continue to rise.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There will be some jobs that will never come back. So there are more layers in this story that I think will unfold and that will be difficult for the economy and certain sectors,” added MacCallum. “But, you know, overall, this is obviously very good news, very surprising news today.”

Fox Business’s Megan Henney contributed to this report.